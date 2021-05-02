NGO donates computers to Suhyen SDA Basic School

Reps of the NGO making the donation

Krobea Asantewaa Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated ten desktop computers to the Suhyen Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Basic School in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The donation is to enhance teaching and learning in the school as well as give the pupils practical education in Information Communication Technology (ICT) to help contribute to the technological revolution in the country.



Ms Asantewaa Ankomah, Founder of the Krobea Asantewaa Foundation and winner of My Area Code Reality Tv show season VI, in presenting the computers urged the pupils to take their computer studies seriously.



She said the world was revolving around digital literacy and, therefore, important to support children in school to have the needed logistics to study ICT very well to be able to contribute to the national digitalisation agenda.



Nana Amoanimaa Kukudurufour, the Queenmother of Suhyen, advised the youth to focus on the positive aspects of the internet and use it innovatively to address challenges facing their communities.

She lauded the Foundation and organisers of My Area Code reality tv show for their support to bring developmental changes in rural communities and called on parents to step up their roles in training their children.



Mr Raphael Agyapong, Acting Headmaster of Suhyen SDA Basic School, who received the computers on behalf of the school, said practical ICT education was a challenge in the school as students were only taken through the theories without practicals.



He thanked the Foundation for the gesture and appealed to other NGOs, churches, corporate institutions and philanthropists to emulate the example and support the school with infrastructural facilities to improve teaching and learning.