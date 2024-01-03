NGO feeds vulnerable people on the streets of Accra

The project is part of the foundation's activities to mark Christmas

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Hundreds of homeless people on the streets of Accra Central in the Greater Accra region have been given hot meals free of charge on Saturday (December 23).

The meal was served by a Non-profit organisation, Visionary Norman Foundation operating in Greater Accra and the Volta region.



The project is part of the foundation's activities to mark Christmas.



The distribution was done on the streets of Tudu, Movenpick Hotel, Accra Conference Center, Children's Park, Accra Sports Stadium, Independence Square, Accra Ministries, Tema Station Market, and Independence Square.



Abraham Norman Nortey, the foundation's founder said, "Our mission is to make a genuine impact where it's needed most, moving us closer to a world without hunger."



He added that the exercise is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 2 - "Zero Hunger, with an aim to combat hunger, achieve food security, promote sustainable agriculture, and enhance nutrition".

A volunteer of the foundation, Lauren Annan said "Being part of this initiative was heartwarming; we not only provided meals but also shared hope and kindness with those in need."



Another volunteer, John Bonney said, "The event exemplifies community strength and collective action for positive change."



The Visionary Norman Foundation extends appreciation to all volunteers and supporters for their steadfast commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the less fortunate.



The team is expected to extend the exercise to other communities.