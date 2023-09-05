NGO holds reading festival for primary schools in Awudome

The school that won the reading competition

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Footprints of Glory Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Tsito and currently working with the Awudome Traditional Area of the Volta Region has organised a reading festival for all primary schools in the traditional enclave including government and private schools.

All the 26 basic schools in the Awudome participated in the reading festival after which 6 schools (2 schools qualifying from each of the 3 circuits) made it to the grand final which took place on Wednesday, August 30 2023 at Awudome Kwanta.



Three lower primary learners (1 from each class; 1, 2, and 3) from each of the six schools sat for the competition.



The schools were Awudome Anyirawase E.P Basic, Awudome Tsito Methodist, Awudome Tsito St. Michael Basic, Awudome Avenui E.P Primary, Awudome Avenue Methodist, and Awudome Kwanta E.P Basic Schools.



The competition comprised of spelling bee, word formation, sentence reading, read-aloud, listening comprehension, and pick and act.



At the end of five rounds, Awudome Avenui E.P. Primary School emerged as the overall winner.



The school was given money, a citation, a trophy, and a parcel from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West Constituency, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah. The three contestants were given a certificate of participation by the NGO.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Footprints of Glory, Architect Kafui Amegbe said the rationale behind the initiative was to propel a higher standard of education in the traditional area which was identified as a difficulty during the NGO’s quiz competition program that has been running for the past 3 years in the Awudome Traditional Area.



He said, "We want to have more improvement in terms of the ability of our children to read and understand", adding that "it is at this basic levels, class 1,2 and 3 that they need to learn to read and understand so once we start this initiative at this level we're sure that from next year we'll have an improvement in the performance of the kids".



He appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the NGO so they can provide the required infrastructure like bookshelves in each of the classes so children can pick books and read when there is no teacher in class.



He added the schools can make adequate use of the reading time slot on their timetable when the bookshelves are made available to the school.



Public Relations Officer of the Ho West District Education Directorate, Frank Mkporti praised the NGO for supporting the government from their strength to enhance education in the district.



He said the competition would encourage education among children and appealed to parents to contribute their widow's mite to their children's education.

Speaking after the program, the Chief of Awudome Kwanta, Togbe Adzima X thanked Footprints of Glory Foundation for the initiative.



He also commended teachers in the traditional area with a call on parents to collaborate with teachers in the development of any child.



Gershon Agor who spoke on behalf of the Chief also urged children to desist from the use of drugs such as marijuana.



