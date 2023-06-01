NGO initiates steps to address period poverty among adolescent girls

The founder of The Santé Initiative, Nana Efa Attafua

Source: Michael Oberteye

With millions of adolescent girls and women who experience a menstrual cycle every month are being deprived education on having a safe period. Also, most of them found it persistently challenging to access and afford menstrual products.

The situation remains dire among school girls with most of them being denied safe menstruation mainly due to period poverty.



To address the problem of period poverty, The Santé Initiative, an NGO which aims at providing essential menstrual hygiene products to girls in need, has initiated The T.O.M. Project (Time of the Month Project) which seeks to address period poverty and educating girls about menstrual hygiene.



Nana Efa Attafua, the founder and president of The Santé Initiative explained that menstrual hygiene remained a significant challenge for many girls in Ghana, with limited access to affordable and safe menstrual products.



The US-trained pharmacist, founded The Santé Initiative on her 40th birthday with a vision to improve the health and well-being of women and girls in Ghana.



Efa Attafua as part of her 40th birthday and while recognising the importance of menstrual hygiene and the impact it has on girls' education and empowerment, decided the maiden event of The Santé Initiative should be aimed at breaking down barriers to proper menstrual hygiene and providing sustainable solutions for period poverty.

The Santé Initiative conducted workshops and discussions on menstrual hygiene, empowering the girls with knowledge and equipping them to manage their periods effectively and with dignity.



On this occasion, approximately 1,000 girls from Attafuah Senior High Technical School located at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region received much-needed donations of disposable pads, period panties, wipes, and pain medications. The backpacks filled with menstrual products were met with gratitude and joy, as the girls recognised the impact these supplies would have on their lives.



The event, coinciding with Menstrual Hygiene Day not only provided tangible support but also created awareness and encouraged open conversations about menstrual health.



The philanthropist noted that menstrual hygiene remained a significant challenge for many girls in Ghana, with limited access to affordable and safe menstrual products.



“As Menstrual Hygiene Day serves as a global reminder to prioritize menstrual health, events like these highlight the importance of collective action and support. Together, we can empower girls, eliminate period poverty, and ensure that no girl's education or well-being is compromised due to lack of access to menstrual hygiene products,” said the pharmacist and philanthropist.

Dr. Attafua's commitment to women's health and her dedication to giving back to her community have been inspirational. Beaming with pride and fulfillment, she expressed her passion for improving the lives of women and girls.



"No girl should have to miss school period, by providing these essential supplies and addressing period poverty, reducing stigma, and promoting open



conversations about menstruation, the organization is actively working towards a society where every woman and girl can thrive without barriers”, she added.



The Santé Initiative, under Attafua's leadership, has been working tirelessly to tackle women and girls' health challenges in Ghana. Their focus on menstrual hygiene is a vital first step, as period poverty often hinders girls' education, leading to long-term consequences.



Through partnerships with local organisations, businesses, and dedicated volunteers, The Santé Initiative hopes to reach communities in need, creating sustainable solutions and fostering long- term change for women and girls in Ghana.

The impact of this event reaches far beyond the distribution of menstrual supplies as it symbolises a broader movement towards breaking taboos, eradicating period poverty, and fostering an environment where every girl can thrive.



Through the collective efforts of Nana Efa Attafua, The Santé Initiative, and the generosity of donors, the T.O.M. Project continues to create positive change in the lives of girls in Ghana.



Dr. Attafua's dedication to her homeland and her determination to improve the lives of women and girls through The Santé Initiative is a testament to her compassion and philanthropic spirit.



The Santé Initiative and Dr. Nana Efa Attafua are an inspiring example of how individuals can create positive change in their communities. Their commitment to women and girls' health deserves recognition and support as they continue to make a lasting impact in Ghana. As a US-trained pharmacist born and raised in Ghana, her journey has come full circle, allowing her to make a profound difference in her motherland.



As the cheers subsided and the girls embraced their backpacks filled with menstrual supplies, the impact of this event will continue to resonate within their lives, reminding them that their dreams are within reach, and their voices matter.

In a world where health inequity and inequality remain, The Santé Initiative and Nana Efa Attafua are leading the charge, bringing forth a wave of change and empowerment for women and girls across Ghana.