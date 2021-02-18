NGO welcomes pupils to school with a party

Pupils from 15 basic schools were treated meals to have interest in school

Pupils from 15 basic schools in the Sagnarigu, Gushegu, and Kumbungu Assemblies in the Northern Region have been treated to nutritious meals, beverage, and water as part of efforts to whip up their interest in always being in school.

The beneficiary schools included Gbanyamni Methodist, Zagyuri Anglican, Katariga M/A, Garizegu R/C, and Nangbagu Yapalsi Primary Schools in the Sagnarigu Municipality.



The rest were Kpisinga M/A, Sampemo M/A, Zori M/A, Nayugu M/A, Sukaya M/A, Kutung M/A, Tingdang M/A and Kpahikpaba M/A Primary Schools in the Gushegu Municipality, and Bognaayili R/C and Bognaayili E/A Primary Schools in the Kumbungu District.



The event, dubbed: “Welcome back to school party for primary school pupils” was organised by Markaz Al Bishara Child Development Programme (MABCDP), a non-governmental organisation, which has been working in those communities for the past six years.



Mr Joshua Sayibu, Acting Partner Programme Manager of MABCDP, who led the staff of MABCDP and representatives of the Ghana Education Service to visit each of the 15 schools within four days to serve the pupils the food packages, was optimistic that it would ensure that pupils were regular and punctual in school.

Mr Sayibu said “Pupils have been staying at home for almost 10 months as a result of COVID-19. As schools have been re-opened, we want to stir the desire of the children to go back to school, hence, the organisation of the welcome back to school party for primary school pupils in these communities.”



Schools across the country were reopened in January for children in the Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High after nearly 10 months of closure as a result of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was recorded in the country on March 12, 2020.



Mr Sayibu underscored the importance of education in the lives of individuals and the country, emphasising the need for pupils to stay in school and learn hard to be able to achieve their goals.



The Directors of Education for Sagnarigu, and Kumbungu Districts, who were represented by Mr Alhassan Sadik, Human Resource Manager at the Education office at Sagnarigu, and Mr Sayibu Mahamud Sule, an Officer at the Education Office at Kumbungu respectively, took turns to speak about the importance of education and advised pupils to prioritise learning for improved performance.