NGOs, MP donate books to school

Two boxes of books were donated to Al-Iman Foundation basic school in Tamale

Centre for Communities Education and Youth Development (CCEYD) has donated two boxes of books to the Al-Iman Foundation basic school in Tamale.

The books, including Reading Street Story Town, Spelling Connection and Language Art, were to help instil the habit of reading in the children of the school.



Vector Global Logistics Books for Africa and Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembele, supported the CCEYD with the books presented to the school.



Mr Abu Ibrahim, Executive Director of CCEYD, who presented the books to the authorities of the school in Tamale, advised the pupils "to always read as education is the key to the future."

Mr Ibrahim said reading would help the pupils to do well in school and to become responsible citizens in future.



Mr Muhammad Awal, Assistant Headmaster of Al-Iman Foundation, who received the books on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the donors for their support to improve reading among the pupils of the school.