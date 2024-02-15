NHIA Chief Executive commissions more projects in the North

Inauguration of the newly built regional and district NHIS offices

Source: Abdul Karim Naatogmah and Hamdiya Amadu Yakubu

The outgoing National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has inaugurated six newly constructed ultra-modern regional and district NHIS offices in the northern part of the country.

Inauguration of the Savannah Regional, Yagaba-Kubori, Bawku West, Tempane, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, and Lawra offices formed part of the NHIA infrastructure expansion implemented across the country.



At the inaugural ceremony of the Savannah Regional office, the outgoing NHIA Chief Executive who doubles as the Health Minister-designate said President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo's government is working on several more projects to transform the country's health sector.



"Health insurance is here to stay, and it is the means to access quality and affordable healthcare services. We must ensure that everyone alive in Ghana is covered by the NHIS to sustain a healthy nation."



Dr. Okoe Boye highlighted the socioeconomic benefits of the creation of the Savannah Region and urged residents of the area to renew the NPP's mandate at the 2024 polls.



He urged the people of Savannah Region not to politicize the Ulta modern edifice but embrace it with the necessary support to prolong its lifespan.

He declared zero tolerance for extra monetary demands (co-payments) by some NHIA-credentialed healthcare service providers for services covered by the NHIS.



"This attitude of taking money for anything when people are holding health insurance cards must stop now. We are paying huge monies monthly to healthcare facilities, and there is no reason for charging our people who are covered by the NHIS."



He handed over a brand new operational vehicle to the management of the NHIA Regional office.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril reaffirmed, the government's commitment to the principles that underpin the National Health Insurance Scheme having to do with equity, solidarity, and affordability.



"We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their socioeconomic status, can access quality healthcare without facing financial barriers."

"I therefore urge staff of the National Health Insurance Authority to continue their tireless efforts in promoting health coverage and ensuring the success of this noble initiative."



The Regional Minister raised some administrative challenges hampering the NHIS operations in the region and appealed for immediate solutions.



"I am not oblivious to the challenges the Authority is facing in our region, ranging from inadequate staff to illegal/copayments at most of the accredited facilities. We are still confronted with the challenge of vehicles for some of our districts, especially Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district."



For his part, the Damongo Chief, Damongowura Seidu Kelly, thanked the government for establishing the NHIA Regional office.



"Access to affordable healthcare is crucial in promoting sustainable development in our region. I am proud to say that the establishment of this National Health Insurance office will significantly contribute to better healthcare outcomes for all our citizens."

"I applaud the efforts of the government for prioritizing healthcare and the establishment of the NHIA office in our region. It is a clear indication of the government's commitment to improving the health and well-being of its citizens."



Damongowura Seidu Kelly emphasized, "I urge all of us to work together and support the National Health Insurance Scheme. It is a crucial institution that will provide a healthier and more prosperous future for our region. Together, let's embrace and utilize the services of the NHIS offices to ensure the well-being of our people."







