NHIA grants amnesty to NHIS defaulting members

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Source: NHIA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has waived the mandatory one month waiting period for first-term registrants and defaulters of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) starting from 9th to 15th November 2020.

By this amnesty, they can immediately within the one week period use their cards to access healthcare services at the Authority’s credentialed health facilities.



Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia officially announced the waiver at the launch of the NHIS Week celebration under the theme, ‘NHIS-Leaving no one behind,” held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



He also espoused the Ghana card and NHIS card integration and urged nonmembers to enroll onto the Scheme as Ghana is poised to attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.



He commended the Authority’s Board and Executive Management for introducing novelties that are in line with the national digitization drive.



He recalled the Mobile Membership Renewal Service and the generation of E-Receipts that were introduced to make the NHIS more accessible to its members and also improve upon the Scheme’s financial management.



According to him, the SMS feature system embedded in the NHIS Mobile Membership Renewal Service which allows NHIS members to confirm their attendance at health facilities is reducing the submission of duplicate or unearned claims submitted by Healthcare Providers for payment.

Vice President Bawumia reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).



He treasured the increase in the Scheme’s active membership and said the government will continue to be innovative to deliver better financial arrangements for the NHIS.



Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in a speech read on his behalf stated, “The NHIS has since its, establishment, improved access to healthcare services; reduced out-of-pocket payment and contributed to improved health outcomes. In addition, it has also contributed to financial resources of the healthcare providers to expand their facilities.”



“As Ghana strives towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) the NHIS will play a key role in this effort. Therefore, in order not to leave anyone behind, management of the Scheme have adopted innovative strategies to facilitate enrolment and renewal of membership.”



He encouraged all residents of Ghana to enrol onto the NHIS. “We, therefore, encourage the never enrolled members to join the Scheme and members with expired cards to renew their membership to instantly access healthcare services.”

