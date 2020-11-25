NHIS is affordable means of accessing healthcare

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

Ghanaians have been charged to enroll on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) since it is an affordable means of accessing healthcare; Mr Elliott Apraku Asante, the Greater Accra Regional Operations Manager of the Scheme has said.

He said it was also the surest way to receive the best healthcare as it helped save lives.



Mr Asante who was addressing the region's third-quarter performance review meeting in Accra explained that the NHIS had come to stay and it was high time the populace embraced it.



He said though the Scheme had challenges, the benefits were numerous, adding that the government was working tirelessly to resolve them to make it the only means of accessing healthcare.



He said though the region was the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic as all its districts got lockdown, it was doing well.



Mr Asante said it had mobilized 65 per cent active members of its target being over two million.

He attributed the success to the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) registration, the introduction of mobile renewal, sensitization during the weeklong celebration, among others.



He commended Madina and Ayawaso as being some of the progressive districts and encouraged districts: Ashiedu Keteku, Tema, and Ashaiman to double up to help achieve the target by the end of 2020.



Mrs Lydia Adjei-Tutu, Public Relations Officer of the region advised active members to synchronize their cards with that of the National Identification Authority (NIA) cards as some had already done.



She said such people were enjoying healthcare services with their NIA cards without the NHIS cards.



Mrs Adjei-Tutu said the Scheme was in transition to log on to NIA including those under 15 who did not have the NIA cards.