NHIS to launch a self-registration app in December

File photo

Source: Patience Anaadem, ISD, Contributor

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has said it will launch a mobile application for self-registration in December this year.

This allows more people to register from the comfort of their homes, offices, or other convenient locations rather than visiting an NHIS office.



Public Relations Officer of the NHIS in the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly, Mr. Simon Kwablah Simmons, who disclosed this in Accra on Thursday at a stakeholders' engagement, said all one needs to do is to Dial *929# to renew.



He encouraged NHIS subscribers to merge their National Health Insurance Card with the Ghana Card to enhance access to quality health services.



Mr Simmons noted that by merging both cards, one could use the Ghana Card to access health care at any accredited health facility across the country.



"You can now link your NHIS card to the Ghana card via mobile platforms by simply dialing *929# and following the prompts to register," he added.

He further reiterated the exemption of pregnant women from paying for their care upon confirmation of pregnancy.



"Pregnant women who register in the National Health Insurance Scheme are exempted from payment. They need proof of pregnancy to get the free registration," he noted.



Mr. Simmons stated that the NHIS expects women who register to use relevant maternal and child health services more often, ultimately improving health outcomes.



He also noted that pregnant women, people over the age of 70, and children under the age of five do not go through the waiting period after registration. Any additional registrants are required to wait one month before using their card.



"Children from 0 to 5 years, pregnant women, and 70 years + are subjected to instant renewal, the rest will take a month after renewal," he added.