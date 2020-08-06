Regional News

NIA begins mop-up exercise in Ashanti

National Identification Authority (NIA)

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun a mob-up exercise in the Ashanti Region to enable qualified Ghanaians who were not able to register to do so to get their Ghana card.

The exercise which started in the Region on August 02, would end on August 16, this year.



Those who registered but were not able to receive their cards would also get the opportunity to collect their cards at the registration centres.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some of the registration centres in Kumasi indicated that a lot of people in the metropolis had still not registered and had formed long queues to register.



Mr. Kwadwo Adom, a supervisor at the Kronom registration centre, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise had been going on smoothly and peacefully as was expected.

He said NIA had put in place stringent measures to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols were observed in all the registration centres.



Mr Adom said citizens who were not able to register during the main exercise were now trooping into the centres to go through the process to receive their cards.



He said all the materials and other equipment needed for the registration exercise were in place and things were going on smoothly.



Mr Adom appealed to all those who were yet to register to take advantage of the opportunity to register to get their Ghana cards.

