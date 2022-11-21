NIA begins registration exercise for refugees living in Ghana

File photo of a Ghana card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun the issuance of Ghana cards to refugees living in Ghana.

The Refugee Identity Cards will enable over 7,000 refugees to have access to some social services in the country, citinewsroom.com reports.



Speaking on this development, the acting Executive Secretary for the Ghana Refugee Board, Padi Tetteh, lauded the Ghana Identification Authority.



“Due to the fact that we are signatories to the UN Refugee Convention and also the fact that we are governed by the Ghana Refugee Law, we are to ensure that refugees have access to social services, and it is important that they do so in order to allow them to earn a living.”



However, Mr Padi clarified that this card does not grant nationality status to the refugees.

“It is important to note that the card doesn’t grant them nationality, and they don’t have the right to vote. The only thing is that the card gives them the right to social services in order to live in safety and dignity,” citinewsroom.com quoted him.



The 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol outline the rights of refugees, as well as the legal obligations of States to protect them, including the right to social services.



