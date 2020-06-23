General News

NIA extends Ghana Card issuance in districts that received albums late

File photo

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has extended the issuance of Ghana card in districts that received their albums late.

A statement issued by the NIA said the districts that received the albums late will have an extension to Saturday, June 27, 2020.



The NIA had originally scheduled to have the issuance of the Ghana card end on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

But the statement says 13 districts where albums were received late will have their date extended.



Out of the districts, 8 of them will have the date extended in all districts while the remaining five districts will have their dates extended in selected centres.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.