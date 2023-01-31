NIA must explain how Rev Kusi Boateng got Ghana Card with Adu Gyamfi identity – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has called on the National Identification Authority (NIA) to explain how the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, got an NIA Card (Ghana Card) with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that the fact that Rev Kusi Boateng, a popular pastor in Ghana, was able to use a different name to obtain a Ghana Card raises serious questions about the credibility of the NIA database.



“The NIA must explain to Ghanaians how a popular prophet arrived at their registration premises as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng but was mysteriously issued a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with a different date of birth!



“How credible is the National ID Exercise?” parts of a social media post the MP shared on January 30, 2023, read.



Ablakwa earlier disclosed some purported details on the Ghana Card of the embattled secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



The secretary is accused of operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi for criminal purposes, in a series of documents published in recent weeks by the lawmaker.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed last week that he had obtained Ghana Card of Kusi Boateng in addition to other details such as his two different passports and driver's license, he has previously published.



During an interview on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, on January 20, Ablakwa told host Randy Abbey: “I have secured that (the Ghana Card) too. I’m keeping that close to my chest. You know I told you about the structure.



“I have the National ID (Ghana Card) and I have other driving licenses too, but I am keeping those close to my chest. You see this matter we are not even midway yet. It is a relay race, it is going to be very interesting,” he said.



In providing an update on the issue on the January 27 edition of the programme, he revealed that the card he had seen was not in the known name Victor Kusi Boateng, but he did not disclose whether it had the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



