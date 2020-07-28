General News

NIA reschedules National ID mop-up exercise for 3 regions

File photo of a national ID

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has rescheduled a planned mop-up exercise for the National ID registration in three regions – Ashanti, Volta and Oti regions.

In a public notice issued by Head of Corporate Affairs, Francis Palmdeti, on Monday, July 27, 2020, the NIA announced the new dates as follows:



Ashanti Region: August 2, 2020 to August 16, 2020



Volta Region: August 3, 2020 to August 14, 2020



Oti Region: August 3, 2020, to August 14, 2020.



The NIA explained in the release that the mop-up exercise is targeted at persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise which took place some months ago.



Read the NIA public notice below.

NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION AUTHORITY (NIA)



PUBLIC NOTICE



NEW DATES FOR NIA MOP-UP REGISTRATION EXERCISE IN ASHANTI, VOLTA AND OTI REGIONS



The NIA announces for the information of the general public that it’s earlier advertised mop-up registration dates for the above-mentioned regions have changed. The new dates are as follows:



ASHANTI- 2/08/2020 to 16/08/2020



VOLTA- 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020

OTI- 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020



All prospective applicants in the said regions are to take note of the new dates for the mop-up registration exercise. This mop-up exercise is targeted at persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise which took place a couple of months ago.



Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.



ACI FRANCIS PALMDETI HEAD, CORPORATE AFFAIRS-NIA 27/07/2020

