NIA resumes registration exercise for first-time applicants August 28

National Identification Authority (NIA)

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the resumption of its registration exercise for first-time applicants of the Ghana Card, effective August 28, 2023.

The NIA will be providing this service free of charge to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above.



The registration and issuance of Ghana Cards will be available at eight out of the NIA's 16 Regional Offices and all 276 District Offices across the country.



The following NIA Regional Offices will not offer this service due to operating the Premium Registration Service:



Kumasi - Ashanti Region



Sunyani - Bono Region

Techiman - Bono East Region



Koforidua - Eastern Region



Tamale - Northern Region



Ho - Volta Region



Takoradi - Western Region

Sefwi Wiawso - Western North Region



This resumption is facilitated by the receipt of 484,000 blank cards from technical partners Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS II) and CalBank PLC, following an initiative by the Ministry of Finance.



This initiative allows eligible Ghanaians who have not registered for the Ghana Card to do so.



The NIA made this announcement in a statement released by the Corporate Affairs Directorate dated August 23, 2023.



The registration process will occur in two phases:

Phase One – Restricted Registration (Limited to Public Sector Workers on Government of Ghana Payroll): Starting August 28, 2023, and concluding on September 8, 2023, this ten-day phase is exclusively for Public Sector Workers on the GoG payroll who are registering for the Ghana Card for the first time.



The goal is to verify these workers on the payroll system of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department using their Ghana cards.



Applicants must present their July 2023 Payslips alongside mandatory registration documents.



Phase Two – Open Registration: Beginning on September 11, 2023, this phase is for all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not applied for the Ghana Card.



During this phase, Ghanaians can also replace lost, stolen, or damaged cards and correct personal information at any of the NIA's 286 Operational Offices across the country.

While first-time registration is free, there is a GHS 34.50 statutory fee for card replacements or record corrections.



Additionally, NIA offers Special Mobile Registration services for households and institutions with specific fees.



For more information, citizens can visit the NIA's official website or contact their Contact Centre hotline.



NIA emphasises its commitment to efficient and convenient registration services through its equipped offices across the nation.



This resumption of registration seeks to provide citizens with the essential Ghana Card for identification in various transactions and services.