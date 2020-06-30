xxxxxxxxxxx

NIA rolls out premium registration package pegged at GH¢250

The Chief Executive officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, has announced a 250 cedis premium registration service offered by his outfit.

According to him, premium registrations are set up for individuals whose schedules may not permit them to join queues.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Professor Attafuah said, “there is a premium registration available. We set up a center and people can move there to get registered at 250 cedis. It was parliament that set the price margins. If it is a premium package, it comes with comfort that applicants have to pay for. It is not obligatory to go in for premium. We will create offices to serve in areas we have already done to mop up those who couldn't partake.”



“The Ghana card issued at the mass or open registration is free on the first issuance, however when the card gets lost and needs to be replaced, it cost 100 cedis. The card is also valid for ten years and after expiration, renewal attracts a 100 cedis fee,” he explained.



The NIA boss also stated that the initiative was not only to generate revenue for the NIA since the registration was a public-private arrangement.

The authority will soon offer applicants the opportunity to register in the comfort of their homes and offices.



“We can come and register at home also at a fee of ¢100 per person. In terms of both, the logistics and distance we cover will also be picked up by the applicant,” he added.



Prof. Attafuah noted that the biggest challenge of the authority in the conduct of their mandate so far had been the poor internet connectivity, which caused delays in the application process, adding that “but for the poor internet connectivity once all documents of an applicant were verified to be true, it should not take more than 30 minutes for one to acquire the Ghana card”



The National Identification Authority has so far, enrolled a total of 11. 5 million people and has issued over 10 million cards. Over 95 percent of applicants who have received their cards are over 18 years old.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

