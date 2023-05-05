NIA system for SIM re-registration compromised - Adib Saani

Security analyst Adib Saani

Security analyst Adib Saani says that people using the details on the Ghana of other people to register some cards of strangers proves that the system has been compromised.

He stated that the use of a Ghana card for sim re-registration was done to protect the system and prevent fraudulent activities. However, it has come to light that Ghana cards were used to register people without their knowledge.



"I have read stories about the issue, and it is very interesting,” he said to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline. The Ghana card is useful because it provides several benefits and security. It could be used to track down criminals, and the fact that someone used your private information or data to register a sim card without your knowledge indicates that the system is compromised”.



Adib Saani claims he has yet to verify his, and if it is discovered that his information was used to register strangers, he intends to sue the National Identification Authority (NIA).

"If I discover that my Ghana card was used to register strangers, I will sue the NIA and consult with my lawyers to determine how this occurred. If people’s cards were used to register the contact information of others without their knowledge, we’d be in big trouble. This means they can use these details to gain access to your bank account”.



It has also been revealed that the NIA issued a shortcode for people to check if their contacts were linked to Ghana cards as a result of a data breach involving Ghanaians.



Some callers to the morning show confirmed that their Ghana cards had been used to register the numbers of others without their knowledge.