NIA to begin premium fee-paying services in five more regions from June 12

Ghana Card file photo

Effective tomorrow Monday, June 12, 2023, the National Identification Authority (NIA) will begin premium registration services in five of its regional offices.

The regions are Bono, Bono East, Western North, Volta and Nothern.



The NIA in a statement said these services at the selected centres would operate in addition to the ones being conducted at NIA headquarters and CalBank head offices in Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Western regional offices.



The centres according to the NIA would offer fee-paying services including first-time registration and issuance of Ghana cards (Ghc280), replacement of lost, missing or damaged cards (Ghc110) and update of records that require printing of new cards (Ghc110).



The statement issued by the NIA further indicated that updates of records that will attract the fee include change or correction of the applicant’s name, change or correction of the order of the applicant’s name, correction or addition of the applicant’s name or maiden name, correction of applicant’s date of birth, change or correction of applicant’s nationality, correction of applicant’s gender and change or correction of applicant’s height.

Applicants who would want to request the premium services are to note that the system would be done online and walk-in, the NIA said.







