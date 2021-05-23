NIB investigates SDA SHS headmistress for feeding students in private hostel with boarding food

The Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School in Koforidua-Asokore

The Headmistress of Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Senior High School in Koforidua -Asokore in the Eastern Region is being investigated by the National Intelligent Bureau (NIB) for administrative infractions.

The Headmistress, Naomi Abena Nyarkoa Yeboah Abasi has been accused of collecting feeding fees from students at her private hostel but feeds them with meals meant for boarding students.



Dormitory infrastructural constraints in the school disabled the school from admitting hundreds of first-year students who wanted to be boarders.



Due to this, some teachers in the school as well as the headmistress have rented private apartments and converted them into private hostels to accommodate the students.



The Headmistress furnished her private hostel with students beds meant for the school.



She also takes GH¢200 as feeding fee from each student per month but feeds the students with meals allegedly prepared for boarding students.



During Starr News investigation into the matter, it came to light that, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) was also investigating same and had with immediate effect stopped the Headmistress from feeding the students from the school.

The Headmistress, Naomi Nyarkoa Yeboah however explained that she established the private hostel due to parents insistence to get their wards who could not get boarding status and secured accommodation where they will be supervised.



She claimed, the feeding fees collected from the students were given to the matron of the school to buy food items to cook for the students in her private hostel.



The Headmistress also said the students' bed were the excess beds which were packed under the mercy of the weather.



According to the headmistress, she acted in good faith to help the students especially the girls who were wandering in town in search of accommodation.



Meanwhile, the old students association are pursuing the Headmistress to render account on some alleged financial malfeasance.