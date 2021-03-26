NIC inaugurates office complex in Central Region

National Insurance Commission logo

Source: Nana Kweku Arhin, Contributor

The National Insurance Commission earlier today inaugurated the Central Regional Branch Office to serve the people in the region and beyond.

The inauguration of the office according to the NIC, is to facilitate engagement with policyholders that do not reside in Greater Accra and its environs.



In an interview with the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, said, the mandate of the NIC includes the protection of policyholders, the effective supervision of insurance, and carrying out public education on insurance.



The representative for the Central Regional Minister, Mr. Kingsley Adjei Boahen who is the Chief Director at the Central Regional Coordinating Council also welcomed the NIC officially to the region and assured them of the Coordinating Council's preparedness to work with the Commission.



A presentation of a cheque to an accident victim was made to the grandfather of the victim and the grandfather thanked the Regional Manager and the entire NIC for their hard work in making sure his son had the benefits he is supposed to be given.

In his closing remarks, the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II who was also the Chairman for the inauguration, bemoaned the need for all Ghanaians to be an insurance policyholder and calling on the NIC whenever there is a problem between them and their insurance companies.



He also tasked all the attendees at the occasion to preach to society the benefits of being on insurance and the role NIC plays for policyholders.



In attendance were Osaberima Kwesi Atta II (Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area), Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori (Commissioner Of Insurance); Chiefs and Queen mothers of some districts in the region; Central Regional Manageress of NIC Madam Nicholina Naa Yeye Ladzekpo; Regional Prisons Commander, UCC District Police Commander, Driver Union Reps, Insurance Companies Reps, Staff of NIC as well as media personnel.