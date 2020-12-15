NIPDA disburses over GH¢123,000 to PWDs

File: Persons with disabilities

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA) has disbursed over GH¢123,000 from its share of the District Assembly Common Fund to 54 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The Assembly used over GH¢ 99,000 to procure items for 44 of the beneficiaries while over GH¢ 24,000 was for the payment of school and medical bills for 10 beneficiaries.



The items include 21 deep freezers, 100 bags of charcoal, 200 bags of cement, two knitting machines, 30 packs of baby diapers, one cassava grinding machine, one pepper grinding machine, laptop, and two commode wheelchairs among others.



Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, presenting the items, said the disbursement was the fourth in the year, explaining that because PWDs in the area were many, they were being supported in batches.



Mr Doku said even though the government had increased the money from two to three per cent of the District Common Fund, it was not still enough, saying they would push for an increase to at least five per cent.

He added that he was personally committed to ensuring that a resource centre was built in the District to provide skills training to PWDs in the area.



Mr Benjamin Ntiamoah, Ningo-Prampram District Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Disables, thanked the Assembly for the gesture and urged beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purposes.



Mr Ntiamoah appealed for the construction of a special school to train the PWDs especially, the blind and those with hearing difficulties in the District.



Miss Sandra Adrago, a beneficiary, expressed joy at receiving a wheelchair because it would her to move about freely.