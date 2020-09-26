NITA to hold virtual ICT stakeholders conference on standards

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA) will hold a forum for stakeholders within the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector to discuss ICT standards and guidelines it has developed.

The Conference scheduled for Monday September 28 will have heads and ICT heads of Ministries Department and Agencies and private sector ICT professionals on the theme “Deepening Regulatory Compliance for a Successful Digitization Agenda.”



A statement from NITA said the conference is being organized to solicit comments and ideas to fine-tune the ICT Standards and Policy guidelines.



It will also serve as a medium for NITA to disseminate information to stakeholders and the public, concerning the progress of Regulatory initiatives and other issues.



The main speakers for the conference are Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications, Mr. Richard Okyere-Fosu, Ag Director General, NITA, Mrs Estelle Akofio-Sowah–West Africa Regional Manager, CSquared (Private Sector) and Mr. Raymond Kudjo an IT Lawyer.



Mr Kwaku Kyei Ofori, Ag. Deputy Director General of NITA, will be the Moderator for the conference.

NITA is an Agency under the Ministry of Communications established by Act 771 to regulate Information Communication Technologies (ICT) in Ghana.



The object of the Agency as mandated by the Act (section 2) is to regulate the provision of information communications technology, ensure the provision of quality information communications technology and to promote standards of efficiency and ensure high quality of service.



The Agency is currently working to fully enforce its mandate on the application of Standards in the adoption, deployment, configuration and implementation of ICT in both public and private sector to enhance usage, access and security.



The purpose of these Standards is to ensure the provision of quality information communications technology, promote standards of efficiency and ensure high quality of service.



Apart from the conference serving as an important forum for key ICT stakeholders to discuss the ICT Standards and Guidelines, there will also be further deliberations on matters of common interest that relate to the sector.