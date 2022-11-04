NLA Good Causes commissions four boreholes for the people of Abotakyi

Good Causes Foundation is the charity arm of the National Lottery Authority(NLA)

Source: NLA

Good Causes Foundation, the charity arm of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) has commissioned four (4) borehole projects for the people of Abotakyi community in the Akuapem North District in the Eastern region of Ghana.

At a short ceremony on 2nd November 2022, the Manager of Good Causes Foundation, Mr David Nkansah Anto together with the Project Officer, Mr Peter Abilla and Administrative Assistant, Jacklyn Mensah commissioned the borehole facility on behalf of the Director General of the NLA, Mr Sammi Awuku.



Present at this commissioning was the Chief of Abotakyi, Nana Okyekyerekuro Kwame Sakyi Ababio II, Asesawhene of Akuapem Traditional Area, the Queen Mother of Abotakyi, Aburihene and Adontehene of Akuapem, Nana Otoobour Djan Kwasi II. Other distinguished traditional leaders of the Abotakyi Traditional Area and the Assemblyman for the electoral area were also present.

Prior to the completion of this project, the people of Abotakyi community had depended on the Nyenyeme river as their main source of water. This borehole project will be operated as a sustainable and renewable source of clean water supply for the community.



