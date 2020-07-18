General News

NLA cautions public against lotto fraudsters

Fraudsters have successfully cloned accounts similar to the official NLA pages

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has advised the staking public not to fall victim to the operations and activities of lotto fraudsters who are using different platforms and communication strategies to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and signed by its head, Mr Razak Kojo Opoku to the GNA at the weekend said, the lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants have defrauded unsuspecting people through several Facebook accounts/pages, WhatsApp platforms and other social media handles they have created using the Name and Logo of National NLA in different formats.



It said the NLA would not be responsible for any losses incurred by unsuspecting people who were defrauded by these lotto fraudsters and social media miscreants.

The statement urged the public to be vigilant, avoid greed and discontinue patronizing the services of the lotto fraudsters.

