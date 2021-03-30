NLA deserves serious reforms, financial stabilisation – Razak Opoku

Head of Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority, Razak Kojo Opoku

The Head of Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku, has asked why a private lotto company should be allowed to do 5/90 live draws on TV at the detriment of the NLA, an action which has the propensity to collapse the NLA.

He again asked why a private lotto company should be allowed to do short code operating 5/90 Game under Act 844 without Board Approval, and without paying anything to the authority?



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kojo Opoku queried why the NLA as a regulator and operator should be struggling financially, whiles, Banker to Banker Lotto operators were flourishing at the detriment of government which was highly unacceptable.



He said the NLA was struggling to pay only 20 per cent commission to its Accredited Lotto Marketing Companies whiles, private lotto operators pay 30-40 per cent commission to its writers/agents.



Also, why Technical Service Providers should be allowed to charge 4-6% fees on the gross sales of NLA and not on the net, and that there is the need to review such arrangement.



Mr Kojo Opoku said: “Why should major contracts be signed and do foreign transactions with Lotto Companies in Nigeria which rely on NLA draw numbers without Board Approval, and without the knowledge of the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President?

He said a Technical Service Provider for VAG Lotto allegedly connected to the former Director-General operate 5/90 Game on their platform without approval and authorization from the Board.



Kojo Opoku said the many issues the NLA management were doing their best to address were not known by outsiders who were rather attacking them.



He said his loyalty was 100 per cent to President Akufo-Addo and any of his appointees who were championing his course to make the President’s work successful and that, all his appointees have the patriotic duty to support President Akufo-Addo to succeed.



Mr Kojo Opoku said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians to be Citizens and not Spectators and should always put Ghana first.