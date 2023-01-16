NLA strikes again, goes after illegal lotto operators

Private Lottery Operators still need to regularize their operations with the NLA

In the coming days, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is set to revoke the licenses of Private Lotto Operators who have not yet regularized their operations for the 2023 Licensing Year.

A statement released by the Authority cautioned that Private Lottery Operators who still need to regularize their operations have up to January 23, 2023, to do so or face severe sanctions.



“NLA will revoke the licenses of operators who have failed, refused, or neglected to regularize their registration and pay the required licensing fees by 23rd January 2023. Furthermore, in collaboration with the security agencies, NLA will undertake exercises to clamp down on all unlicensed and/or illegal lotto and/or lottery operators. All illegal operators arrested during these exercises will be made to face the full rigours of the law.”



NLA has also published the list of entities the Authority has entered into third-party collaborations with and has advised the Public to deal with only the entities listed, as the Authority will not be liable for any losses or damages incurred from transactions with other parties.



NLA, in the statement, also informs Private Lotto Operators that its Lotto Commission, approved by its Governing Board and payable to agents, is still 20% until otherwise communicated.



NLA has also notified the relevant regulatory bodies to take action.



Below is the complete statement published by the Authority.



NATIONAL LOTTERY AUTHORITY: STATUS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLABORATIONS AND PRIVATE LOTTO OPERATORS FOR THE 2023 LICENSING YEAR



The public is hereby notified that NLA has entered into collaborations with the following entities and has successfully licensed them for the 2023 Licensing Year in accordance with the provisions of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722).

1. KGL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED



2. AFRI LOTTO SYSTEMS LIMITED



3. BLUE STAR HI-TECH COMPANY LIMITED



4. FORTUNE SYNERGY LIMITED



5. WULUCKY GHANA LIMITED



6. ZETA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED



7. GLOBALFUN GHANA LIMITED



Upon the expiration of the deadline for registration on 29th December 2022, the underlisted companies had duly registered and partly satisfied the requirements to be licensed as Private Lotto Operators.

PRIVATE LOTTO OPERATORS:



1. ACCURATE GIANT LIMITED



2. ALPHA LOTTO LIMITED



3. FROM-HOME COMPANY LIMITED



4. GLOVITA LOTTERY LIMITED



5. LOTTO AND LOTTERIES LIMITED



6. MIWOR KAKRA YEBEDI NTI LIMITED



7. RAND LOTTERY LIMITED

8. SADACO-HOPE LOTTERY GHANA



9. WULUCKY GHANA LIMITED



10. ZACDOW COMPANY LIMITED



11. ZINBAX CONSTRUCTION LIMITED



The public is hereby advised to deal with ONLY the above-listed licensed companies on lotto/lottery operations.



Persons/entities, which are yet to obtain or renew their licenses, may contact the

NLA to go through the licensing processes.



For further enquiries, call the Customer Service helplines on 0266-087-966 or 0266087946.



NLA, DEVELOPMENT THROUGH GAMES.



SIGNED



MANAGEMENT