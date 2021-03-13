NLA to re-introduce Live draws for 5/90 Lotto on GTV on 15th March

A photo of NLA logo

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) will begin its Live Television Draws for 5/90 Lotto products from Monday to Saturday, except Sundays and Public Holidays effective Monday, 15th March 2021 between 1845 and 1900 hours.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said in order to safeguard the reputation, integrity, and credibility of the NLA and its associated products and services, it had become imperative to re-introduce the LIVE DRAW.



It said the rationale behind bringing back the LIVE DRAWS for 5/90 Lotto was to maintain and strengthen the transparency of the operations of NLA, maintain credibility and integrity of the Authority's Lotto Draws, and Increase the sales and revenue generation for Government and Consolidated Fund for national development.

“The Live Draw is also to educate the public about the Draw processes and procedures of the NLA, Combat and eradicate the activities of illegal lottery operations and to combat and eradicate the activities of Lotto Fraudsters and Scammers,” the statement added.



It said the Live Draws for the 5/90 Lotto would help to demystify the wrong perceptions in the lottery industry and bring lasting confidence to all stakeholders in the Industry.