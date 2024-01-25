NLC directs SSA-UoG, TEWU and FUSSAG to call off strike

Executive Secretary of the National Labor Commission, Ofosu Amoah

The National Labor Commission has directed the Senior Staff of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Federation of University Senior Staff (FUSSAG) to call off their strike action and engage government to negotiate interest payments for their tie-two pension contribution for nine months.

The striking labor unions laid down their tools to demand full payment including overtime allowance for holidays and weekend work for members of the University of Cape Coast and University for Mines and Technology (UMaT).



Addressing the media after an engagement with all parties, Executive Secretary of the National Labor Commission, Ofosu Amoah explained that, some the issues have been addressed except for the tie-two pension allowance.

Meanwhile, leadership of the aggrieved labor unions say a decision to call off the strike would be announced later pending a meeting with union members in the coming days.