NLC directs UCC Senior Staff to call off strike action

National Labour Commission (NLC) logo

Correspondence from Central Region

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed senior staff of the University of Cape Coast to call off their strike action.



The directive came after the Commission met with both the management and the striking staff to find a lasting solution between the two parties.



Sandy Kumi-Sinatra, Chairman of the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana, UCC chapter (SSA-UoG, UCC), told GhanaWeb that the NLC had failed to resolve the substantive issues that led to their strike action.



The Commission, however, raised procedural concerns about their action and asked members to resume work.



The Association is, therefore, waiting for an official order to confer with the national body before it agrees to or rejects the directive by the Commission.



"They advised we call off the strike, but we are still waiting for a letter officially."

"After we receive the letter, we will engage our national executives to decide on their directive since it is a national concern."



It will be recalled that on Thursday, April 23, the senior staff embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of negotiated allowances, among other poor conditions of service.



The Association was unhappy with the delay in senior staff promotions, appointments to senior membership, career progression, and senior staff representation on the university council.



Kumi-Sinatra told GhanaWeb after declaring the strike that the Minister of Education and other high-profile persons within the education sector, as well as the National Labour Commission (NLC), have intervened and directed UCC Management to engage SSA-UoG and UCC Local to duly resolve their issues and concerns.



The only engagement by management was to request that the SSA-UoG and UCC Local submit proposals for some of the issues contained in a petition to management and the Council.



He said the management had not acknowledged receipt of their correspondence or responded since August 9, last year, when they submitted it.

"We find this unfortunate act as managerial shenanigans to further aggravate the plight of the senior staff cadre."



The Association expressed displeasure over the silence of the management and the Council and promised not to return until their concerns were resolved.



"We further wish to express our utter disappointment in the University of Cape Coast Governing Council for failing to show concern for the issues submitted by the Association."



"How is it possible for Council to approve new rates for some services being rendered by the university, including the UCC Guest House in Accra at GH¢200 and the same Council then approve a night allowance of Gh¢ 180 for senior staff," they added.



"This ridiculous decision is rather making us aliens in our own house. Are we not then justified to say that the Council is just a rubber stamp?"