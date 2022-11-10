NLC directs striking teacher unions to call off strike

File photo

The National Labour Commission(NLC) has directed striking three teacher unions to immediately call off their strike.

NLC held that the teacher unions did not follow the right procedures for their strike actions.



The commission gave the directive in a hearing between the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and representatives of the teacher unions on Wednesday.

The commission has thus asked them to return on the 16th of November for further negotiations of their demands.



The teacher unions have been on strike since November 4 protesting the appointment of the new GES Director.