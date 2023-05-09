NLC summons JUSAG over threats to embark on indefinite strike

Executive Secretary of NLC, Ofosu Asamoah

The National Labour Commission, (NLC), has issued a summons to the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, (JUSAG) and government to appear before it over the association’s intention to embark on an indefinite strike.

JUSAG on Friday, May 5, indicated their resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action by May 22 over government’s inability to approve their new salary plans for the past two years.



The “urgent” summons from the NLC signed by Dr. Bernice A. Welbeck, Director, Admin and Human Resource, for the Executive Secretary, on May 8, asked JUSAG and the respondent to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



“The National Labour Commission has been served with ‘Notice of Intended Industrial Action” dated 5ht May, 2023, by the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), “the Commission noted.



It stated that, “the Union, (JUSAG), alleges that the delay in approving the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of their salaries and related allowances in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana among others has deteriorated their economic situation.”



“The Union has thus given the Government up to to Friday, 12th May, 2023 for the approval to be given else they will commence actions leading to a total withdrawal of their services.



“In exercise of its powers under Section 139 of the Labour Act, 2003(Act 651), the National Labour Commission writes to invite the parties to appear before the Commission on Wednesday 10th May, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. for a hearing of the issues in dispute.

“With this intervention, the Union is directed to stay any and/or all intended action(s) and appear as scheduled,” the Commission noted.



“Meanwhile, the Respondent (government) and/or its mandated representative should bring a formal response to the claims in the complaint as filed by the Union when attending the hearing,” the summons to JUSAG concluded.



Enough is enough



JUSAG on Friday, May 5, indicated their resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action by May 22 over government’s inability to approve their new salary plans for the past two years.



With their patience being put to test, the leadership of JUSAG, is giving the government, an ultimatum up to May 12, “to approve and pay our new salaries with all arrears from January to May 2023 failing which we shall resort to industrial action.”



In a circular updating members on May 5 and signed by Its General Secretary Abdulai Yakubu, stated that, “enough is enough” and they could not wait any longer, hence their resolve to embark on industrial action.

It stated that, if by May 12, the Association does not have their new salaries approved, its members will wear red arm bands from the week beginning May 15.



It added that, should all these fail, its members would embark on an indefinite strike action.



“We are not relenting for a moment, unless and until we secure a better deal and have same swiftly implemented for all staff to enjoy,” the Circular to members stated.



“As at the close of work today, (May 5), we had no information that the President of Ghana has approved our salaries, though it has been on his desk for sometime now.



“At this moment, we had to say, – ‘enough is enough.’ We can’t bear it any longer. Our industrial action plans have been activated,” the Circular to members signed by Abdulai Yakubu, General Secretary of JUSAG indicated.



Plan for industrial action

While making reference to its message to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 5, the circular stated that, the association has duly notified the National Labour Commission in accordance with Sections 159-161 of the Ghana Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).



“Today, (May 5), we have written to the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission to notify him of our intention to embark on industrial actions if the President of Ghana fails to approve and pay our new salaries by the 12th of May 2023 with all the arrears,” JUSAG stated.



“All staff of the Judicial Service are therefore informed that, if by 12th May, we don’t get the approval, we shall begin by wearing red arm bands, to work from Monday, 15th May 2023, and that shall continue for one week.



“If by Friday, 19th May 2023, we still do not get the approval by the President, We shall embark on indefinite strike.”



By this, JUSAG says, “all staff shall stay home from Monday, 22nd May 2023 until further notice.”



“Our indefinite strike shall remain in force, until we have the approval and payment of the new salaries with all the arrears from January to May 2023.

“We will like to thank members for turning out in their numbers to support us on the May Day. We are highly appreciative of your continuous support. You are our priority, and our source of power,” the circular stated.



JUSAG is the mother association of the Judicial Service representing the interest and welfare of all staff at the Judicial Council, a status granted by Article 153 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. It also holds the bargaining certificate for all staff of the Judicial Service.



If the strike goes on as planned, delivery of justice will be grounded to a halt and the national security implications are dire.