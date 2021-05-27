NLC summons striking lab scientists over KATH row

A photo from a laboratory

Laboratory scientists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have been ordered to call off their strike, a statement from the National Labour Commission (NLC) said on Thursday.

The workers have also been asked by the NLC to appear before it for negotiations on their demands, reports the CNR.



Per the statement issued by the NLC, the striking parties are to appear before it on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.



The workers who belong to the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) declared a full-blown strike today, Thursday, after an earlier one-week sit-down strike elapsed.



Their action is in protest against a decision to post two physicians to the haematology unit at the Laboratory Services Department by management of the health facility.

Already, their colleagues at various regional and district hospitals across Ghana have taken similar actions to kick against the move.



But the NLC has ordered the lab scientists to immediately call off the strike and return to the negotiations table.



“The National Labour Commission hereby directs that with this intervention and in pursuance of section 161 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), the Union should call off the ongoing strike and/or any further intended action immediately for the parties to appear before the Commission as scheduled.”