NLC to meet Mortuary Workers over strike set to begin today

National Labour Commission (NLC)

The National Labour Commission (NLC) is set to avert what many people fear will be a major blow to healthcare delivery as it seeks to engage leadership of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana over their intended strike slated to begin today, Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The NLC has summoned the Ministry of Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to the meeting scheduled for 11:00am.



The Association in a statement dated November 20, 2023, said the action has been necessitated by failure of government to address grievances put forward by the workers.

According to them, government has paid lip service to their concerns and they will not cow into submission.



The General Secretary of the Association, Richard Kofi Jordan in an interview said the group is tired of engaging the government over their conditions of service.