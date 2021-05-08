NLC to open offices in Central Region

National Labour Commission

Preparations are underway for the National Labour Commission (NLC) to establish district and Regional Offices in the Central Region, Mr. Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the Commission has announced.

The move, he said would help resolve industrial disputes even in the remotest parts of the country.



The NLC exists to develop and sustain a peaceful and harmonious industrial relations environment through the use of effective dispute resolution practices within the context of the law, promotion of cooperation among the labour market players and mutual respect for their rights and responsibilities.



Speaking in an interview the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Asamoah indicated that his outfit was engaging the Regional Minister and the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to find office spaces.



He underscored the need to make the services of the Commission accessible to all and said that would be made possible if individuals would not have to travel out of their zones to Accra.

“Our services are free like we all know, yet they become inaccessible because people have to travel and spend on transportation. So there is the need to establish the Regional and districts offices to ensure that justice is served with no cost “he added.



Mr Asamoah indicated that in a space of three years, his outfit had established offices in Takoradi, Tema and Kumasi and added that plans were underway to establish same in Tamale and Sunyani.



“We have advanced in our processes to have offices in this region and soon all the other regions will follow, just to decentralize our services and make it easy for all and sundry”.