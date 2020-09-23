NLC to terminate court action against nurses, midwives after suspending strike

Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has disclosed that it will drop any legal action taken against the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and its allied associations over their strike after they suspend it.

This follows a meeting with the leadership with GRNMA and the relevant stakeholders on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.



The meeting comprised representatives from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the National Labour Commission (NLC), Deputy Minister of Finance Abena Osei Asare and Deputy Minister of Employment Bright Wireku Brobbey.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and its allied associations have also said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has promised to engage them and conclude all discussions and negotiations on all outstanding issues pertaining to their welfare.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, President of GRNMA, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, said: “Within the next four weeks, the employer has promised to engage us and conclude the negotiations on all outstanding issues including the allowances, such that, on the 28th of October 2020, the Labour Commission will require us to come back here and then report same to the Commission.”



“From today’s engagement, we’re going to consider all the administrative issues and the allowances within the next four weeks and report same to the Commission on the 28th of October 2020.”

The Deputy Finance Minister, for her part, expressed optimism that both parties will come out with the best of terms during the negotiations.



She said: “I would like to thank the nurses for calling off the strike. Like government said, we’re in this together”.



“We’re going to work together to come out with the best of terms for both parties.”



The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Mr Ofosu Asamoah, also revealed that: “Now that they have called off the strike, we are going to announce to the court that the strike has been called off, they have honoured our invitation and settlement and negotiations are still going on and while it’s still going on, and the case is before the commission properly placed, there’s no need for court action, so, we’re going to terminate the processes in court.”



While announcing the suspension of the strike, Mrs Ofori Ampofo said: “In the face of the injunction, our respect for the courts coupled with our innate passion to serve our patients and for that matter the good people of Ghana, we have decided to temporarily suspend our strike action with effect from Thursday, 24 September 2020 at 8 am, pending the outcome of our negotiations.”

GRNMA, therefore, urged all its members to resume work on the scheduled date on the morning shift.



It further called for the halting of the intimidation of its members across the country.



“We will not tolerate any form of intimidation or victimisation from either our employers, their agents or representatives in any facility.



“We want them to note that an attack on any nurse, midwife, PA or CRA at any facility anywhere in the country is an attack on the entire fraternity.



“When it comes to our notice, we shall deliver the appropriate response.”

The group also called on managers of health facilities across the country to withdraw any action taken against its members for engaging in the strike action.



“Notice is hereby served that any facility manager who has taken any action against any nurse, midwife, PA, CRA for the fact that they participated in our strike must reverse those actions immediately for the larger interest of all of us.”



The association further called on the general public to ensure that the government and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) address their grievances to ensure a proper delivery of their services to the public.



“Even as we suspend this strike, we also ask the general public to add their voice and ask the employer to take good care of us so that we can be in a better position to take better care of you.