NMC chairman recommends review of Asset Declaration Law

Chairman of the National Media Commission Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo

The Chairman of the National Media Commission Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo has called for the review of the Assets Declaration policy to make it more transparent and sustainable.

According to him, the mystery surrounding the former Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah would have been easy to address if the nation had an open and transparent assets declaration process which is always accessible to all upon request.



What is currently happening is a serious lesson to policymakers to motivate them to fashion out a policy now to guide the nation in such situations in future to help easy determination and assessment.



Ayeboafo made the point in an interview with GBC News in Kumasi on the recent missing money and property belonging to the Former Sanitation Minister.



Boadu Ayeboafo expressed worry about various interpretations and commentaries in media circles each having its own observations and conclusions.



He noted that though he disagreed with keeping such a huge volume of money in the bedroom by a Minister, “, especially at this critical period where liquidity is hard to come by in the system, the accused must be allowed fair hearing in the ongoing investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the truth or otherwise to be established”.

According to the Chairman, the trial of the public opinion champion within the media front is totally wrong and must not be entertained. He warned the media to be circumspect in reporting such issues in order not to fall foul of the law.



The NMC Chairman said members of the Commission have begun a nationwide tour of all media houses to acquaint themselves with their operations. He reminded the media particularly the print to ensure regular registration with the Commission as required by law.



Ayeboafo disclosed that the Commission together with the National Peace Council have formulated policy on hasty speech to sanitize the media industry of temperate language on the airwaves.



That was Boadu Ayeboafo ending that interview by Thomas Nsowah-Adjei in Kumasi.