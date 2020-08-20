Regional News

NORSAAC launches five year strategic document

The document is to ensure the protection and promotion of women and childrens rights

NORSAAC, a civil society organisation (CSO), has launched a five-year strategic document to ensure that policies and legislations are in place and implemented to protect, respect and promote the rights of children, women, youth and the excluded in the country.

The document, which spans 2020 to 2024, also seeks to ensure that women, children and youth, their networks, alliances and movements are in place and working effectively together to hold key actors accountable and responsive.



Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, Executive Director of NORSSAC, who gave details of the document during its launch via a virtual platform, said it was also to strengthen and sustain the organisation as well as ensure that it was visible and recognised as a leading actor on women, children and youth in the country.



In line with the new strategic document, NORSAAC, which was established in 2002 in northern Ghana, implemented a number of projects covering various thematic areas, will now function as a pro-marginalised and policy influencing organisation working for social transformation and enhanced living conditions of citizens.



The NORSAAC’s 2020-2024 document succeeded its 2015-2019 strategic document, which many of its stakeholders acclaimed to have achieved its desired objectives and more importantly had made difference in the lives of the women, young people and marginalised groups.



Mr Awal said NORSAAC’s new document did not mean its focus had changed but rather a step further to focus on current issues, adding “NORSAAC wants to remain an as organisation in the next five years. We previously focused on northern sector but the next journey is taking us to the national level even though there will be challenges ahead.”



He said “The new strategy reflects a consolidation of these successes, but it goes further. It provides room for expansion, expansion beyond NORSAAC’s geographical scope, expansion beyond NORSAAC’s traditional sources of funding and expansion beyond the themes it has worked on in the past five years.”

He added that “What will not change in the next five years is NORSAAC’s focus on its constituents: women, youth and vulnerable groups. As result, under the leadership of the Board and Management and with the guidance of this strategic document, the next five years promise to be an exciting and impactful time for NORSAAC.”



Mr Kwabena Yeboah Okyere, Country Director of Christian Aid Ghana, commended NORSAAC for its contribution to the development of the country over the years, calling for more support for NORSAAC to succeed in the implementation of its new ambitious document.



Mr Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director of STAR Ghana Foundation, encouraged staff of NORSAAC to work hard to successfully implement the document to transform the lives of the citizenry.



Mr Peter Yaro, Executive Director of BasicNeeds Ghana pledged the support of his organisation to NORSAAC as it embarked on its new journey of assisting the citizenry.



Dr Esther Ekua Amoako, Board Chair of NORSAAC, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support for the organisation over the years, calling for more collaborations in the years ahead to continue to champion the cause of society.

