NPA Staff donate 60,000 cedis towards surgery of robbery victim

File photo

The Staff of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated GHc60,000 towards the surgery of a lady who has been rendered incapacitated by robbers.

The amount was raised through welfare endowment fund and the contribution of executive management and officers of the Authority.



The victim, a former national service officer with the NPA, was said to have been injured by robbers who snatched her phone in Accra.



It was in an attempt to protect her phone that the robbers allegedly inflicted severe injury on her, rendering her bed ridden and speechless.

Receiving the cash donation, the family of the the victim thanked workers of NPA for the donation.



They said the gesture would go a long way to support the surgery on the victim.