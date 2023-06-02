1
Menu
News

NPA closes down four filling stations in the Western Region

NPA LOGO NEW The NPA conducted this exercise with the Navy and Marine police

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority’s office in the Western Region has closed down and repealed the licenses of four filling stations in the region for not meeting the standards of the authority.

The NPA, in conjunction with the Navy and Marine police, conducted a monitoring exercise on fuel retail outlets in the Western Region.

The region's Director of the NPA, Sandra Aidoo, in an interview with the media, stated that her outfit and her collaborators have engaged in two separate operations between January and April this year.

"As part of our monitoring exercises, four retail outlets that did not meet our score were closed down.

“They are not operating as I speak because they do not meet our requirements. With the help of the Navy and Marine Police, we have also made two different operations from January to April this year," she said, in a report by 3news.com stated.

Sandra Aidoo also added that the NPA initially seized 108,000 litres of diesel on the high seas in January 2023, and 73,000 litres of crude oil in April from smugglers who are currently standing trial in court.

“We initially confiscated 108,000 litres of diesel on the high seas in January. The smugglers were arrested and are currently standing trial at the law court. The other was in April when 73,000 litres of crude oil was confiscated. The smugglers bolted so the product is currently with us," Aidoo added.

Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest programme that focuses on Everyday People below:





ABJ/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe