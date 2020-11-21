NPA donates medical supplies to Ho gas explosion victims

The donation was made on behalf of NPA by Madam Natasha Boakye Amoah

Source: National Petroleum Authority

The National Petroleum Authority on Friday donated medical supplies to victims of the recent gas explosion incident at the Mighty gas station in Ho.

The medical supplies include 25 gauze roll, 50 examination gloves, 100-bed mats, 50 cotton roll, 10 savlon (five litres), 50 crepe and 50 gauze bandage.



The donation, made through the Ho Teaching Hospital, was presented on behalf of the Authority by Madam Natasha Boakye Amoah, Senior Manager with the Corporate Affairs department and was received on behalf of the victims by the management of the Ho Teaching Hospital.



Donating, the Communications Officer of the NPA, Mr Benjamin Sekyere Owusu remarked that both management and employees of the NPA wished the injured a speedy recovery and also mourned with the family of the deceased in these difficult times. “Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with those who perished or were injured, and with their loved ones.



Mr Owusu said -“We, along with all stakeholders, must keep safety at the forefront of all we do to ensure we mitigate the effects of gas explosions, and take all necessary steps to prevent the occurrence of such incidents”.



The Communications Officer further commended the medical team at the Ho Teaching Hospital for rising to the occasion by providing critical care to the victims.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, the Chief Executive of Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr John Tampouri commended NPA for the donation and called on other companies to emulate the gesture, either in kind or cash to enable the hospital to deliver befitting care to the gas explosion victims.



He was particularly grateful for the specific pharmaceuticals and medical supplies donated given that he met the real needs of the fire victims.



He assured the NPA that the Hospital would use the drugs judiciously to reduce pain and suffering of the fire victims.



Dr. Affram Nelson, Head of Surgical Department at Hospital said all the 14 patients that were brought to the hospital were in critical condition. “Three of the victims died, two were transferred to Ridge Hospital in Accra and the remaining nine victims were currently receiving treatment at the Ho Hospital.



He appealed to the general public to support the hospital construct a burns centre, adding that, “the ideal place to treat the victims is at a burns centre where we could give them some form of live support”.

