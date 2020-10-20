NPA invites Tanker Union to deliberate on 'unaddressed' concerns

Hassan Tampuli, NPA chief executive

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has extended an invitation to Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Tanker Union for a meeting to deliberate on the grievances which have been outlined by the Union.

This invitation comes after the Union called for the termination of the appointment of the Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli.



The Union said Hassan Tampuli has failed to address their grievances which include the approval of 86 gas filling stations that have secured permits, seizure of police harassment sanctioned by Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) Coordinator, Samuel Asare Bediako, and over non-compliance of 2017 transit losses and refusal of the depot operators to abide by the 20°c loading temperature.



Reacting to the demands, NPA urged the Union to use the appropriate media to seek redress for whatever concerns they may have.

Hence the invitation for a meeting to deliberate on the concerns raised by the Union.



Below is the full statement:



