NPA launches 'Cylinder Recirculation Model' initiative in Jomoro

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Alhassan Tampuli has launched it fourth piloting of Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) program in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

According to the CEO, over the years, the petroleum downstream industry has witnessed increasing number of petroleum related accidents in the country as a result of the improper handling of various forms of petroleum products, most specifically Liquefied Petroleum Gas.



"...the issue of safety has been high on the agenda of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government and that has culminated in the introduction and implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model of LPG distribution", he added.



This Cylinder Recirculation Model programme is to develop a market-driven structure to ensure safety and increase access of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to 50 percent by the year 2030.



It is also to ensure the existence of robust and standard Health, Safety and Environmental practices in the production, marketing and consumption of LPG.



Addressing the Chiefs and people at Beyin in the Jomoro Municipality on Thursday, August 6, 2020, the CEO of NPA Mr. Alhassan Tampuli disclosed that the selection of Jomoro for the piloting of CRM initiative by President Akufo-Addo's government in Western Region was as a result of good control and traceability of Cylinders adding, "refilling outlets with consistent LPG sales over the last assessment period and multiplicity of LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) in the Municipality (Jomoro).

"As part of preparatory activities towards the pilot implementation of the CRM, members of the National Implementation Committee and the NPA embarked on a familiarization visit to Jomoro, engaged the Chiefs of Jomoro present and the Municipal Assembly.



Our technical team has also paid working visits to all Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets in Bamianko-Aiyinasi, Elubo, Ekpu and Jarway Wharf in the Municipality", he added.



Mr. Tampuli emphasized that a total of 3,983 cylinders have been procured for Jomoro Municipality alone to augment the cylinders the residents had already in their various homes.



"All you need to do is to pick your empty cylinder, walk to the gas station and exchange it for a filled cylinder. They are in different sizes ranging from 3kg, 6kg and 14.5kg so it doesn’t matter the size of cylinder you have, your needs are catered for in this CRM pilot exercise.



The procured cylinders are currently being branded in the colours and logo of the LPG Marketing Companies", he told the exciting residents.

He seized the opportunity to assure the Jomoro residents that the challenges they encountered at Obuasi and Kade in the same exercise would not be happened in the area.



"We encountered shortages of CRM branded cylinders in Kade and Obuasi as a result of high demand and patronage of the policy since its inception", he admitted.



"...46,470 cylinders including a 20% buffer for each LPG Marketing Company were procured to augment what were already in circulation in Obuasi and Kade. More than 20,000 cylinders have been recalled and brought to Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company for assessment. Those fit for purpose would be refurbished, branded and sent back to the Obuasi and Kade LPG Marketing Companies while the faulty ones will be scrapped".



He added "...to prevent such shortages, we have added a 50% buffer to each LPG Marketing Company in order to augment what they have in stock for distribution. Let me assure you that the National Petroleum Authority is poised to deal with possible challenges that may arise from the implementation of the policy".



The NPA CEO stated that the CRM initiative would create over 4,000 jobs for the people of Jomoro and Ghana as a whole.

"Government through this policy will create jobs for the people of Ghana, including those here in Jomoro and its environs. Direct creation is estimated to be over 4,500 in relation to new jobs under the actors of the new value chain and door to door delivery services".



He also assured that the initiative would not affect the current jobs of LPG Bulk Transporters, LPG Bulk Distribution Companies and LPG Bulk Storage Companies.



He, therefore took the opportunity to thank the National Liquefied Gas Implementation Committee for their tirelessly efforts in ensuring the pilot model was fully implemented in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic they found themselves in.



On his part, the Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Annor Adjaye III thanked the Akufo-Addo-led government for picking Jomoro Municipality for the fourth piloting in the region.



He advised against the politicisation of the CRM related jobs.

He, therefore, called on his people to rally behind the initiative to succeed.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

