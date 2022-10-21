0
NPC urges student leaders to support it to prevent conflicts

Npc Urge Leaders from NPC with some students in a group picture

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: Kafui Nutsu & Edem Agblevor, ISD, Contributors

The Director of Capacity Development and Outreach at the National Peace Council (NPC), Mrs. Janet Sarney-Kuma, has called on student leaders to support NPC and security agencies to prevent conflicts in the country.

She made the call during a two-day training workshop for tertiary student leaders in the Northern Sector on conflict prevention and violent extremism, organized by the National Peace Council with support from the Danish Embassy.

She said students should support the government to build sustainable peace to promote development in the country, adding that student leaders should build trust, diversity, and inclusiveness to prevent or manage conflicts on their various campuses.

Mrs. Sarney-Kuma advised students to avoid all forms of violent acts and resist recruitment into violent extremists and terrorist groups for a peaceful and better Ghana.

Rev. Father Thaddeus Kuusah, the Northern Regional Peace Council Executive Secretary, encouraged the student leaders to always have an open and honest dialogue with their peers on campus as part of tools to prevent conflict situations on campus.

He added that leaders should also maintain good relationships with their peers to promote campus peace.

