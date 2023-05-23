NPP 15, NDC 14, CPP 1: History of by-elections since 1992 as Kumawu votes

The NDC and NPP have dominated by-elections since 1992

By-elections are a part of Ghana's democratic journey, they are snap polls of sorts that are called when there is a vacancy in parliament due to the incapacitation of a Member of Parliament - death, resignation, incarceration etc.

Their importance is underlined by the fact that an MP represents an entire group of people (constituency) in parliament and the law does not want a situation where people are not represented ably in the lawmaking chamber.



In three decades of the 1992 Constitution, Ghana has had 30 by-elections with half of them being won by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) whiles the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won 14.



The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) are the only other party to win a by-election.



First parliament (1993 - 1996)



The context to NDC's three wins in the first parliament is that the NPP boycotted the parliamentary polls and contested in only the presidential polls.



1. New Edubiase (1993) NDC



2. Wenchi East(1995) NDC



3. Tano South (1995) NDC



4. Navrongo Central (1995) Independent



The Independent Candidate who won the Navrongo Central seat is the late John Setuni Achuliwor.



Second parliament (1997 - 2001)

5. Lambussie (1999) NDC



6. Ablekuma Central (1999) NPP



The Lambussie by-election was won by a then 37-year-old teacher, Alice Teni Boon.



3rd parliament (2001-2004)



7. Kumawu (2002) NPP (the death of Reo Basoah)



8. Bimbilla (2002) NPP



9. Wulensi (2003) NPP



10. Navrongo Central (2003) NPP



11. Gomoa East (2003) NPP



12. Amenfi West (2003) NPP



13. Upper Denkyira (2004) NPP

NPP won all 7 by-elections in the 3rd parliament of the 4th republic.



4th parliament (2005-2008)



14. Asawase (2005) NDC



15. Odododiodio (2005) NDC



16. Offinso South (2006) NPP



17. Tamale entral (2006) NDC



18. Fomena (2007) NPP



19. Nkoranza North (2007) NPP



Muntaka Mubarak first entered the Parliament of Ghana in 2005 when he won the by-election in the Asawase constituency replacing the late Dr. Gibril Adamu.



5th parliament ( 2009- 2012)



20. Chereponi (2009) NDC

21. Jirapa (2009) NDC



22. Atiwa (2010) NPP



6th parliament (2013-2016)



23. Akatsi South (2013) NDC



24. Buem (2013) NDC



25. Kumbungu (2013) CPP



26. Talensi (2015) NDC



27. Amenfi West (2015) NDC



28. Abuakwa North (2016) NPP



29. Abetifi (2016) NPP



7th parliament

30. Ayawaso West Wuogon (2019)



The by-election was necessitated by the death of the MP for the area, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko. His wife contested on the ticket of the NPP and won. She is Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















SARA