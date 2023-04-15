NPP 2024 primaries: Wait your turn – Ayikoi Otoo to Bawumia

Ayikoi Otoo, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada

A former Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has asked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to shelve his ambitions of leading the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 general elections and wait his turn.

An Attorney General during the tenure of former president John Agyekum Kufour’s administration, he gave this advice to the Vice President on Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, April 14, 2023.



According to him, age is still on the side of the Vice President, hence, the need for him to wait his turn.



He said the party has a tradition and, thus, it is the turn of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



“Nobody is saying that the Vice President is not a good material but in a tradition and going by what we have seen, all we are saying is that he can also bid his time,” he explained.

“After all the statistics have shown that the Vice President is not yet 60,” he added.



The legal luminary who once served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada in justifying his support for the former Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Kyerematen, explained that:



“The Vice President may have the resources and the rest but getting to the end, people who know the tradition will tell the delegates to take the money and chop and as well do the right thing.”