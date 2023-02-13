NPP: Akwatia constituency chair defeated by one vote

Yakubu Osman is the longest serving chairman of the NPP in the Akwatia Constituency

The longest-serving constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Akwatia constituency, Yakubu Osman, popularly known as Baba, has lost his position.

He was defeated with just a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against the 298 garnered by Baba.



Eugene Acheampong, who faced two opponents for the secretary position, received 300 votes, while his opponents Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu received 245 and 20 votes, respectively.



The newly elected executives were tasked with uniting the party at the grassroots level so that they could work to keep the NPP in power in 2024.



The call came from the Eastern regional executives after the newly elected executives in the constituency were sworn in on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



Chairman



Baba – 298



Addo – 299



Rejected – 1



1st Vice

Kojo Mensah – 279



Samuel – 319



2nd Vice



Kojo Anthony – 249



Ebenezer Kwaku – 37



Kwasi Boapim -312



Rejected -1



Secretary



Eugene Acheampong – 330

Yaw Opoku Agyei – 245



Michael Boadu – 20



Assistant Secretary



Adams R. Atokorah – 363



Otu Paul – 234



Salisu Awudu – 34



Rejected – 2



Treasurer



Asumadu Solomon -308

Isaac Osei Appiah – 291



Organizer



Kwadwo Owusu – 293



Jones Awuku – 304



Women Organizer



Grace Boateng – 264



Mary Appiah – 338



Vivian Afful



Youth Organizer

Tamimu Buhari – 328



Richard Owusu – 270



Nasara Coordinator



Alhaji Abdul – Latif – 321



Abukari Adams – 277