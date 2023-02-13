1
Menu
News

NPP: Akwatia constituency chair defeated by one vote

NPP Flag 610x375 Yakubu Osman is the longest serving chairman of the NPP in the Akwatia Constituency

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The longest-serving constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Akwatia constituency, Yakubu Osman, popularly known as Baba, has lost his position.

He was defeated with just a single vote by Fred Addo who polled 299 as against the 298 garnered by Baba.

Eugene Acheampong, who faced two opponents for the secretary position, received 300 votes, while his opponents Yaw Opoku Agyei and Michael Boadu received 245 and 20 votes, respectively.

The newly elected executives were tasked with uniting the party at the grassroots level so that they could work to keep the NPP in power in 2024.

The call came from the Eastern regional executives after the newly elected executives in the constituency were sworn in on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Chairman

Baba – 298

Addo – 299

Rejected – 1

1st Vice

Kojo Mensah – 279

Samuel – 319

2nd Vice

Kojo Anthony – 249

Ebenezer Kwaku – 37

Kwasi Boapim -312

Rejected -1

Secretary

Eugene Acheampong – 330

Yaw Opoku Agyei – 245

Michael Boadu – 20

Assistant Secretary

Adams R. Atokorah – 363

Otu Paul – 234

Salisu Awudu – 34

Rejected – 2

Treasurer

Asumadu Solomon -308

Isaac Osei Appiah – 291

Organizer

Kwadwo Owusu – 293

Jones Awuku – 304

Women Organizer

Grace Boateng – 264

Mary Appiah – 338

Vivian Afful

Youth Organizer

Tamimu Buhari – 328

Richard Owusu – 270

Nasara Coordinator

Alhaji Abdul – Latif – 321

Abukari Adams – 277

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi