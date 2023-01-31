NPP Canada calls for early congress electing presidential and parliamentary candidates for 2024 elections

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

I trust you are keeping safe and healthy. On behalf of the leadership of the NPP Canada branch, I wish to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to you for taking the time and commitment to engage Executives of various External Branches on regular basis.

As a follow-up to our recent meeting with you dated Saturday, January 21, 2023, I have been directed by the Chairperson and the entire Executive Committee of the NPP Canada Branch to officially petition your high office, backing the calls for the Party to organize an early congress to elect both Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.



In a recent poll conducted by the Research and Elections Directorate of the NPP Canada Branch, a hundred percent (100%) of respondents across all Eight (8) Chapters responded in favour of the call for an early congress. However, ninety-one percent (91%) of the respondents further proposed that both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections be conducted simultaneously.



At a Branch Executives meeting held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the Executive Committee of the NPP Canada Branch unanimously settled on the decision to support the calls for an early congress in August 2023.



It is our considered opinion that the New Patriotic Party holds the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries concurrently, based on the following reasons;



1. Using the 2008 general election as a precedent, we believe an early congress held in August 2023 shall give enough time for the next Presidential candidate to select his running mate, set up his campaign team, reenergize the base of the Party and mobilize resources for the 2024 election campaign.

2. Again, considering the fact that the next Presidential candidate is going to be an entirely new candidate, the Party requires enough time to sell his vision to the Ghanaian voting population and all stakeholders in the political ecosystem.



Therefore, an early congress will give the Party enough timeframe to project and market the next Presidential candidate, as well as the Parliamentary candidates contesting on the ticket of the Party in the various constituencies.



3. NPP must remain united to be able to break the eight (8). However, there is rift and rancor among the rank and file of the Party, especially among supporters of opposing candidates for both Presidential and Parliamentary.



We believe that an early congress shall give the New Patriotic Party enough time and opportunity to set up reconciliatory committees at the national and constituency levels to address the internal conflicts and build bridges between losing and winning candidates in the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries respectively.



4. Further, we strongly believe that having both the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries concurrently will reduce animosities and prevent any form of victimization from the camp of the next Presidential candidate to any of the Parliamentary aspirants that may be perceived to have not supported their bids to lead the national party for the 2024 elections.

5. Considering the fact that the NDC is scheduled to elect their Presidential candidate in May 2023, we strongly believe that electing our Presidential candidate in August will present a level field for our candidate to build momentum and engage the next opposition leader in matters of national interest.



6. Finally, the NPP shall go into the 2024 elections trumpeting the achievements of the current NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. We, therefore, anticipate that an early congress will be beneficial to the current government in the implementation of its policies and programmes without distraction stemming from the internal contest.



Based on the valid and genuine reasons enumerated above, we wish that your high office could consider our position and make a strong case on our behalf at the upcoming Steering Committee, National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings of the Party scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023.



