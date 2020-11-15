NPP China mourns Rawlings

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The New Patriotic Party China branch is mourning Ghana’s former President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.

According to the branch, they [NPP-China] acknowledge the service that the former President rendered to Ghana during his time as Ghana’s Head of State.



In a statement signed by Ohene Opoku Agyemang (PhD), Deputy Branch Secretary, the group said “The modern political history of Ghana cannot be told without the late President J.J. Rawlings. His dedication and desire to see Ghana develop and all other issues pertaining to his call to duty are remembered today.”



Below is the full statement:



NPP CHINA BRANCH SENDS ITS CONDOLENCE TO THE WIFE AND FAMILY OF FORMER PRESIDENT FLT. LT. J.J. RAWLINGS



The New Patriotic Party China branch heard with shock, the passing on of Ghana’s former President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings. The branch acknowledges the service that the former President rendered to Ghana during his time as Ghana’s Head of State.



The modern political history of Ghana cannot be told without the late President J.J. Rawlings. His dedication and desire to see Ghana develop and all other issues pertaining to his call to duty are remembered today.

Ghana’s history has been eventful and the name Rawlings resounds a lot in our memories. We can remember the late former President of his ideology and concept; Probity, Accountability and Transparency.



Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go to the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, their children, family and the NDC family.



Ghana has lost a Patriot.



Farewell thee!



May God grant you Peace, Your Excellency



‘Damirifa due’ Former President J.J. Rawlings.

Issued by



Ohene Opoku Agyemang (PhD)



Deputy Branch Secretary



NPP China Branch



