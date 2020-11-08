NPP Communications Director in Upper West reportedly shot by gunmen

Two gunmen reportedly opened fire on occupants of the car at Bulenga

The Upper West Regional Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bukari Ali has been shot by unknown gunmen while on his way to Wa.

According to MyNewsGh.com’s sources close to him, he was shot at a place called Bulenga.



MyNewsGh.com’s source further said Bukari Ali was driving with a colleague at a sharp curve when two gunmen appeared from their hideout and started shooting indiscriminately at them.



Bukari who is skilled in driving managed to escape but not unscathed as he suffered some gunshot wounds.

He is currently at the Upper West Regional hospital where he is receiving treatment.



There is a rise in insecurity in the country as several armed robbery attacks have been recorded in recent times.



Popular among them is the one that led to the death of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament Ekow Hayford.